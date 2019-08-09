Ivory Coast cocoa season grindings up 8% to 455,000 T- exporters

ABIDJAN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - *Ivory Coast cocoa grinders had processed 455,000 tonnes of beans since the start of the season in October to the end of July, data from exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Friday. *This is up 8% from 421,000 tonnes during same period last season. *Grinders processed 48,000 tonnes of beans in July, up from 42,000 tonnes in the same month of the previous season. *Ivory Coast’s 2018/19 season Q3 grind reached 177,262 tonnes, up from 171,440 tonnes a year before. *The GEPEX data only covers six of the largest grinding companies, including, Barry Callebaut BARN.S, Olam OLAM.SI and Cargill CARGIL.UL, among 12 active firms. *Ivory Coast is the world’s top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the spot of leading grinder. *It has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes but ground only 505,000 tonnes of beans last season. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini and Tim Cocks)