Ivory Coast Q1 cocoa grind up nearly 2 pct -exporter stats

ABIDJAN, April 18 (Reuters) - * Ivory Coast’s first quarter 2018 cocoa grind rose over 2 percent on the year to 130,000 tonnes, data from exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Wednesday.

* That compares to 127,000 tonnes last year.

* Bean grinders have processed 254,000 tonnes of beans in the 2017/18 season, which opened in October, up from 248,000 tonnes in 2016/17.

* 45,000 tonnes were processed in March, up from 44,000 tonnes in the same month of the previous season.

* The GEPEX data only cover six of the largest grinding companies, including Olam and Cargill, among 12 active firms.

* Ivory Coast, the world’s leading cocoa producer, has total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes and vies with the Netherlands for the top grinder spot. (Reporting by Ange Aboa Editing by Joe Bavier and Adrian Croft)