May 22, 2018 / 11:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ivory Coast cocoa grinding up 2 percent by end-April -exporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, May 22 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast cocoa grinders processed 295,000 tonnes of beans by the end of April, data from exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Tuesday.

That is up 2 percent from 289,000 tonnes during the same period last season.

Grinders processed 40,551 tonnes of beans in April, down 1 percent from 40,904 tonnes last April.

The GEPEX data only covers six of the largest grinding companies, including, Barry Callebaut Olam and Cargill, among 12 active firms.

Ivory Coast is world’s top cocoa producer and vies with the Netherlands for the top grinder spot.

The West African nation has a total grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes but ground only 519,000 tonnes of beans last season. (Reporting By Ange Aboa; editing by Aaron Ross and Jason Neely)

