ABIDJAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - * Ivory Coast cocoa grinders processed 45,000 tonnes of beans by the end of October, data from exporters’ association GEPEX showed on Monday. * The GEPEX data only covers six of the largest grinding companies, including Barry Callebaut, Olam and Cargill, among 12 active firms. (Reporting By Ange Aboa Editing by Edward McAllister and David Evans)