FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
June 22, 2018 / 4:40 PM / in an hour

Ivory Coast aims to grind 1 million tonnes of cocoa beans by 2022

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YAMOUSSOUKRO, IVORY COAST, June 22 (Reuters) - Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast could grind 50 percent of its current output locally by 2022, boosted by fiscal measures and incentives given to companies in the sector, the deputy head of the Coffee Cocoa Council (CCC) marketing board said on Friday.

“Yes, it is possible to hit 1 million tonnes by 2020-2022 because of the fiscal advantages the government has given to companies to help them invest massively, and that is what is happening,” CCC deputy head Yao N’goran told Reuters.

Ivory Coast has an installed grinding capacity of 712,000 tonnes. Increasing that capacity and new grinding units will enable it to reach the target within the next four years, N’goran said.

The government signed a convention with multinational companies in the sector including Cargill, Olan and Barry Callebaut in 2017, in which the companies agreed to increase their bean grinding by 7.5 percent each, so as to benefit from the government incentives. (Reporting by Ange Aboa Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.