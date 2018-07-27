UPDATE 1-Ivory Coast court orders liquidation of cocoa exporter SAF-Cacao

(Adds details)

ABIDJAN, July 27 (Reuters) - A court in Ivory Coast has ordered the liquidation of SAF-Cacao, the world’s top cocoa grower’s leading exporter, over debts owed to the Coffee and Cocoa Council marketing board, the company’s CEO told Reuters.

The court order was issued on July 18 and an administrator has already been named to manage the process, Ali Lakiss said by telephone from the company’s headquarters in the second port city of San Pedro.

“We are still fighting to survive,” he said. “We’ve asked the CCC and the prime minister’s office to allow us to execute our 2017/18 contract to pay back our debts. It’s possible to pay it all back if they let us work.”

The SAF-Cacao group of companies, which also includes exporter CIPEXI and processor CHOCO-IVOIRE, purchases on average between 150,000 and 200,000 tonnes of cocoa beans each season.

CHOCO-IVOIRE has grinding capacity of around 32,000 tonnes.

The debts to the CCC stem from contract defaults SAF-Cacao incurred on 22,000 tonnes of beans during the 2015/16 season.

A CCC official, who asked not to be named, confirmed the liquidation order but would not give the amount of the debts owed. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; writing by Joe Bavier; editing by Jason Neely/David Evans)