Ivory Coast suspends Cargill, Barry Callebaut from buying new cocoa beans

ABIDJAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s cocoa board (CCC) has temporarily suspended Cargill, Barry Callebaut and some other traders from buying new beans because they have exceeded their quotas, CCC chief executive Yves Brahima Kone said on Tuesday.

Kone told reporters that the companies’ purchases had exceeded by more than 10% the volume of their contracts, adding they would be required to sell their surpluses to other traders. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Alex Richardson)