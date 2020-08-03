Ivory Coast weather good for main cocoa crop, more sun needed

ABIDJAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Rains were mainly below average last week in most of Ivory Coast’s main cocoa-growing regions, but plenty of small and average pods were developing well for a strong start to the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa producer, is in its April-to-October rainy season and several farmers said they were happy with the level of downpours but more sunny spells would be needed to strengthen the crop.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, which produces a quarter of national output, farmers said there was no longer a danger that trees carrying plenty of fruit would be damaged in the next two months.

“The trees have yielded well. Harvesting will start very slowly from the end of this month,” said Albert N’Zue, who farms near Daloa.

Farmers from across the cocoa belt agreed. They said a mix of sun and rain from mid-August would help.

Data collected by Reuters showed rainfall in Daloa was at 19.3 millimetres (mm), 4.3 mm below the five-year average.

In the western region of Soubre, farmers said cherelles and small pods harvested after October could suffer from the cold.

“We need more sunshine,” said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near Soubre, where 24.9 mm of rainfall fell last week, 8.3 mm above the average.

Similar growing conditions were reported in the southern region of Divo, were 26.9 mm fell last week, 13.5 mm above the average.

Average temperatures over the past week ranged from 23.5 to 25.5 degrees Celsius across the country. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly Editing by David Goodman )