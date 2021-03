ABIDJAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s cocoa regulator said domestic processing of cocoa beans will surpass 1.2 million tonnes within two years.

“The government is pushing for us to transform more cocoa beans into products,” said the head of the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) at a news conference. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Nellie Peyton Editing by Louise Heavens)