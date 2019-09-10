Industrials
September 10, 2019 / 3:16 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ivory Coast to process 847,000 tonnes of cocoa beans by 2022 -minister of industry

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast is expected to process a record 847,000 tonnes of cocoa beans by 2022 as agro-industry firms are expected to increase their grinding capacity, the Ivorian minister of industry and trade said on Tuesday.

Minister Souleymane Diarrassouba told the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) that US-based Cargill will increase its grinding capacity in the country from 110,000 tonnes currently to 170,000 tonnes in 2021.

$1 = 591.0000 CFA francs Reporting by Ange Aboa; Editing by Juliette Jabkhiro and Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below