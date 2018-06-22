Ivory Coast's ICP to ramp up cocoa grinding at two plants

ABIDJAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Ivory Cocoa Products (ICP) and Eurofind Group plan to begin cocoa grinding at a new 32,000 tonne plant near Ivory Coast’s main city of Abidjan by 2019, with capacity doubling by 2021, ICP’s Managing Director Ismael Al Khalil told Reuters on Friday.

ICP also plans to increase grinding capacity at an existing factory in the southern port city of San Pedro from the current 50,000 tonnes to 75,000 tonnes by 2021, Al Khalil said. (Reporting By Ange Aboa; Writing by Aaron Ross; editing by David Evans)