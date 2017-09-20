FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olam cocoa boss expects 2017/18 Ivory Coast main crop to be down at least 10 pct
September 20, 2017 / 4:30 PM / in a month

Olam cocoa boss expects 2017/18 Ivory Coast main crop to be down at least 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Olam International’s top cocoa official said on Wednesday that he expects Ivory Coast’s production during the October-March main crop to fall by at least 10 percent from last year’s record 1.5 million tonnes.

Gerard Manley said in an interview that Ivory Coast’s overall production of 2 million tonnes in the 2016/17 season was exceptional because of favourable weather and that the country should expect production between 1.85 million tonnes and 2 million tonnes in the coming years. (Reporting By Ange Aboa; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by David Goodman)

