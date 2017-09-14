FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Professionals at Codelco's Radomiro Tomic mine ink wage deal
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2017 / 5:24 PM / a month ago

Professionals at Codelco's Radomiro Tomic mine ink wage deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chile’s state-run copper company Codelco has signed a new collective contract with the professionals’ union at its Radomiro Tomic mine, the company said on Thursday.

The agreement, which will last 35 months, includes no salary adjustment, but does give workers a one-time bonus of 6.35 million pesos ($10,140).

“With 86 percent approval, the union voted for the agreements reached in the negotiation process,” the firm said in a statement.

A long strike at BHP Billiton’s massive Escondida copper mine in Chile earlier this year raised widespread fears that the then-struggling copper companies operating in the nation would face difficulties reaching wage agreements with workers. But copper prices have risen significantly in recent months, which appears to have made negotiations easier in the world’s top copper exporter.

Radomiro Tomic produced 318,000 tonnes of copper in 2016.

$1=626.12 pesos Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.