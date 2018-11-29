Basic Materials
Chile's Codelco copper production falls 3 percent y/y in Jan-Sept 2018

SANTIAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chile’s Codelco produced 1.2 million tonnes of copper from its mines between January and September of 2018, down 3 percent from the previous year, the company reported in its third quarter results on Thursday.

The world´s top copper miner posted a pretax profit of $1.418 billion in the same period, down 12 percent year-on-year, with a production cost per pound of copper of $1.389, an increase of 5 percent from 2017, the company said. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

