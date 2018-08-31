Chile's Codelco produced 875,000 tonnes copper in first half of 2018 - CEO

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Chile’s state copper company Codelco produced a total of 875,000 tonnes copper in first half of 2018, 813,000 of the red metal from its own mines, its CEO Nelson Pizarro said.

The company posted a pre-tax profit of $1.235 billion in the same period, up 25 percent year on year, with a production cost per pound of copper of $1.38, an increase of 4 percent year on year, Pizarro added.

The company expects to produce approximately 1.7 mln tonnes of copper in the whole of 2018, he added.