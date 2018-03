SANTIAGO, March 29 (Reuters) - Chile’s state copper company Codelco produced 1.734 million tonnes of copper in 2017, its second highest output ever, despite contending with persistently low ore grades, the company reported on Thursday.

The company posted a 2017 pre-tax profit of $2.885 billion, with a production cost per pound of copper of $1.359. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)