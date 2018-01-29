FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
January 29, 2018 / 1:16 PM / in 2 hours

Brazil´s Minas Gerais state considers IPO of development agency - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The development agency owned by Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, known as Codemig, is planning an initial public offering aiming to raise up to 3 billion reais ($947.78 million), newspaper Valor Economico said on Friday.

Minas Gerais intends to raise capital to boost its finances, the said citing documents filed with the regional. The initial public offering should take place until June, the paper sad.

Codemig’s assets include a niobium mine, among other investments. Contacted by Reuters, the company did not immediately comment on the matter.

$1 = 3.1650 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.