UPDATE 1-COFCO International names new CEO

(Adds details, background)

PARIS, Dec 27 (Reuters) - COFCO International Ltd (CIL), the trading arm of Chinese state-owned food group COFCO, said on Thursday it had appointed Wei (David) Dong as chief executive officer (CEO) and board member of the company, effective immediately.

Former CEO Johnny Chi will continue as chairman of the company, based at its headquarters in Geneva, the company said in a statement.

This is the latest management reshuffle at the trading firm, which has been restructuring since launching last year to combine assets acquired overseas.

Chi had taken the role of chairman in October from Xubo (Patrick) Yu who aimed to focus more on his role as president of COFCO Corp.

Dong spent more than 25 years in senior leadership positions at several COFCO Corporation companies focused on oilseeds in China, CIL said.

He was previously at China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited (China Agri), a publicly-traded company majority-owned by COFCO Corporation, where he was chairman until recently.

Earlier this year, CIL named new global heads for grains and oilseeds and created a new role of chief operating officer, leading all regions and freight. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Mark Potter)