March 5, 2018 / 4:26 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

COFCO International names new grain, oilseed heads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) -

* COFCO International Ltd (CIL), the trading arm of Chinese state-owned food group COFCO, said on Monday it has appointed former Bunge executive Paul Bateson as global head of grains.

* It also said in a statement that Marcelo Martins, previously managing director EMEA, has become global head of oilseeds.

* Selina Yang, formerly global head of grains and oilseeds, was named chief operating officer, leading all regions and freight.

* CIL also announced the creation of a global asset management organisation, led by Valmor Schaffer, formerly head of South America.

* All appointments are effective immediately, it said. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Jonathan Saul, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
