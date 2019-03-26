COFCO Int'l to double sourcing in Black Sea region - chairman

LAUSANNE, March 26 (Reuters) - COFCO International plans to double its volume of sourcing in the Black Sea region within the next two to three years, the chairman of the Chinese-owned agricultural trading group said on Tuesday.

The expansion in the Black Sea export region was part of COFCO International’s global investments to serve markets beyond China, Jingtao (Johnny) Chi said in a speech to the FT Commodities Global Summit.

The firm traded 106 million tonnes of commodities last year, he said.