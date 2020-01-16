COFCO International's head of grains leaves trading firm - sources

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Paul Bateson, head of grains at COFCO International since 2018, has left the the Chinese-owned trading firm, market sources said on Thursday.

Bateson worked for Bunge and Nidera, also international grain merchants, before joining COFCO International.

A spokesman for the firm declined to comment, while Bateson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bateson’s departure was reported earlier by Bloomberg.

COFCO International, controlled by Chinese state-owned food group COFCO, was established in 2017 following the acquisitions of Nidera and Noble Agri, another agricultural commodity trader.

The Geneva-based trading firm has since overhauled its operations and seen a series of management changes as it seeks to expand its presence in major grain production zones. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jan Harvey)