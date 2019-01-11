COFCO International says chief operating officer to retire

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) -

* Chinese grain trading firm COFCO International said in a statement on Friday that Chief Operating Officer Hong (Selina) Yang is to retire.

* The announcement follows last month’s appointment of Wei (David) Dong as chief executive officer, succeeding Jingtao (Johnny) Chi who remains chairman.

* Yang joined COFCO International in 2015 and last year was appointed to the newly created position of COO.

* A COFCO International spokesman said Yang’s retirement was effective Friday and that she would not be replaced in the COO role. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)