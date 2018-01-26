MOVES-Global coffee chief exits amid COFCO shake-up -sources

(Adds background, details on exit of Brazil coffee manager)

LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The global head of coffee at COFCO International has left the company after less than a year in the role, three sources familiar with the matter said, coming amid a wave of changes at the Chinese state-owned firm.

Joseph Reiner took over the coffee division of COFCO International, the global trading arm of COFCO Group, last February.

Two of the sources said that Carlos Rittscher has also left. Rittscher joined COFCO not long after Reiner, becoming Brazil country manager and arabica coffee director in May 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to joining COFCO, Reiner was chief procurement officer for confectionery company Mars Inc in Brazil.

A COFCO spokesman declined to provide further details related to the departures.

The company has spent much of the last year integrating the purchases of Rotterdam-based grain trader Nidera and the agribusiness of Singapore-listed Noble Group. That has meant a stream of exits in recent months. (Reporting by Ana Ionova in London and Chris Prentice in New York; editing by David Evans and G Crosse)