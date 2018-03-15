China's Cofco seeks compensation from former Nidera owners -newspaper

AMSTERDAM, March 15 (Reuters) - Chinese grains trader Cofco International is seeking damages of more than $500 million from the former owners of its Netherlands-based subsidiary Nidera, a Dutch newspaper reported on Thursday.

Het Financieele Dagblad cited evidence given at a hearing on March 14 in a summary judgment case at the Rotterdam District Court.

Cofco bought Nidera in two steps, paying $1.3 billion in 2014 for a 51 percent stake, and buying the remainder in 2017 for $448 million.

After the purchase, Cofco said it had uncovered a $150 million financial hole in Nidera’s Latin American accounts and $200 million in unauthorised trading losses on its Dutch biofuels desk.

Cofco argued Nidera’s former owners had misrepresented the value of the company, the newspaper reported. Lawyers for the former owners, members of the Salzer Levi family, the Drake family and the Mayer-Wolf family, argued that no misrepresentation had taken place.

The court is due to rule on March 28. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kevin Liffey)