FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 28, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Dutch court unfreezes assets of former Nidera owners in dispute with China's Cofco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 28 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Wednesday lifted a freeze on assets of former owners of Nidera in a dispute with China’s Cofco, saying that Cofco had failed to substantiate claims running into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

In a summary judgment, the Rotterdam court ordered that a freeze imposed in January should be lifted and noted that the companies were in arbitration at France’s International Chamber of Commerce.

Cofco says it overpaid in its 2017 acquisition of Nidera, a Rotterdam-based grain trading company, due to misrepresentations by the former owners.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.