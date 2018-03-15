UPDATE 1-China's Cofco seeks over $500 mln from former Nidera owners -newspaper

(Adds Cofco comment, background)

AMSTERDAM, March 15 (Reuters) - Chinese grain trader Cofco International is seeking damages of more than $500 million from the former owners of Netherlands-based subsidiary Nidera, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Dutch business daily Het Financieele Dagblad cited evidence given at a hearing on March 14 in a summary judgment case at the Rotterdam District Court.

Cofco International, which is controlled by Chinese state-owned conglomerate Cofco Corp, bought Nidera in two stages between 2014 and 2017 as part of an overseas acquisition push that turned it into a major global trading house.

After the purchase, Cofco said it had uncovered a $150 million financial hole in Nidera’s Latin American accounts and $200 million in unauthorised trading losses on its Dutch biofuels desk.

“The claim against the former owners of Nidera concerns accounting irregularities in Brazil in relation to the acquisition of Nidera by Cofco International. We cannot comment further about ongoing litigation,” Cofco International said in an emailed response to Reuters.

Cofco International spent more than $3 billion to buy Nidera and Noble Agri, the soft commodities arm of Noble Group . The integration process has been arduous, partly due to the losses discovered at Nidera.

According to Het Financieele Dagblad, Cofco argued in the case that Nidera’s former owners had misrepresented the value of the company, a claim rejected by lawyers for the former owners, members of the Salzer Levi, Drake and Mayer-Wolf families.

The court is due to rule on March 28.

Cofco International last week announced a new senior management line-up under CEO Johnny Chi as it seeks to grow following last year’s restructuring.