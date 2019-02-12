COFCO International joins sustainable business body

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) -

* COFCO International, the overseas trading arm of Chinese state-owned food group COFCO Corp, announced it is joining the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

* COFCO International will become a member of the WBCSD’s soft commodities forum, alongside Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus Company and Glencore Agriculture.

* The first focus area of the soft commodities forum will be to tackle soy production land-use challenges in the Brazilian Cerrado, COFCO International said in a statement. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)