FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2018 / 11:40 AM / in an hour

COFCO International says CEO Chi to add chairman role

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - COFCO International Ltd, the overseas trading arm of China’s state-owned food group COFCO Corp, said in Thursday it had appointed Chief Executive Jingtao (Johnny) Chi to the additional role of chairman.

Chi will succeed Xubo (Patrick) Yu, who will remain on COFCO International’s board but is to focus more on his role as president of COFCO Corp., COFCO International said in a statement.

Chi will continue to be based in Geneva at COFCO International’s headquarters, the company added.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by GV De Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.