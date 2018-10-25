COFCO International says CEO Chi to add chairman role

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - COFCO International Ltd, the overseas trading arm of China’s state-owned food group COFCO Corp, said in Thursday it had appointed Chief Executive Jingtao (Johnny) Chi to the additional role of chairman.

Chi will succeed Xubo (Patrick) Yu, who will remain on COFCO International’s board but is to focus more on his role as president of COFCO Corp., COFCO International said in a statement.

Chi will continue to be based in Geneva at COFCO International’s headquarters, the company added.