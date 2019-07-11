Coffee farmers to form legal entity, launch platform for higher transparency

CAMPINAS, Brazil, July 11 (Reuters) - Participants of the 2nd World Coffee Producers Forum (WCPF) said in a final declaration on Thursday that they would form a legal entity to manage actions in their quest for better pay for producers, including the launch of a platform to increase market transparency.

In the declaration, the WCPF said the platform will “aggregate and make available information and numbers to all segments of the coffee value chain, in a manner that creates transparency in business and price formulation.”

Farmers complained in the forum that the lack of sufficient information regarding quality, producing costs and other data from each origin makes adequate remuneration more difficult, and leads to lower prices overall.

WCPF said it will develop mechanisms, marketing strategies and technological innovations that enable achieving remunerative prices for producers, such as “economic sustainability” and “roasted by origin” seals.

The future entity will also focus on promoting training of producers and stimulate development of strategies and campaigns to promote coffee consumption, mainly in producing countries and emerging markets.

The participants plan to hold another forum in two years. The location has yet to be decided. The first producers forum, in 2017, was held in Medellin, Colombia. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Jonathan Oatis)