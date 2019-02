Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s Cogeco Communications Inc said on Wednesday it would sell its cloud services unit, Cogeco Peer 1, to investment firm Digital Colony in a deal valued at C$720 million ($548.74 million).

The company expects the deal to close in the third fiscal quarter of 2019. ($1 = 1.3121 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)