NSE acquires financial data provider Cogencis

Gardeners work outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE), the biggest bourse in the country, on Thursday said it has acquired Indian financial data provider Cogencis Information Services Ltd from Samara Capital for an undisclosed sum.

Cogencis provides real-time market data and financial news in India to trading clients through its Cogencis WorkStation.

As part of the transaction, NSE Data & Analytics Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of NSE, has acquired the terminal business of Cogencis and sold the news arm of the company to Informist Media Private Ltd, the exchange said.

Informist Media would exclusively provide news to Cogencis WorkStation for five year to ensure continuity of service to existing customers of the Cogencis WorkStation, it said.

Cogencis started operations in 2001 as CRISIL MarketWire, a wholly owned subsidiary of the ratings agency CRISIL, and competes in India with Bloomberg and Refinitiv, a company in which Thomson Reuters owns a minority stake.