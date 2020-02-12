UPDATE 1-Shares in Brazil education company Cogna rise 5.7% after share offering

(Adds share performance)

SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian education company Cogna Educação SA soared on Wednesday after the company raised 2.5 billion reais ($577 million) in a share offering.

The stock was up 5.7% in early afternoon trading, at 11.15 reais, after the company priced its offering at 11 reais. Part of the proceeds will be used for acquisitions, the company said earlier on Wednesday in a securities filing. ($1 = 4.3318 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Louise Heavens and Richard Chang)