SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Cogna Educacao SA said student defaults have not been relevant so far, despite the crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Executive Rodrigo Galindo told analysts on Friday.

Shares in Cogna were down nearly 8% in morning trading as the company reported higher provisions for student defaults and expenses on marketing. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)