SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Cogna Educação SA has priced a share offering at 11 reais per share, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The company said it raised 2.5 billion reais ($577 million) in the offering, with part of the proceeds earmarked for acquisitions, according to the filing. ($1 = 4.3318 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano, Editing by Louise Heavens)