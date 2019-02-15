U.S. fines Cognizant, charges two ex-officials in India bribery case

Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities on Friday announced criminal charges against two former Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp officials for their roles in a bribery scheme in India, and said the company will pay $25 million to settle a related civil case.

The U.S. Department of Justice said former president Gordon Coburn and former chief legal officer Steven Schwartz were charged in a 12-count indictment with violating the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other offenses.

Cognizant’s payment, which includes a $6 million fine, resolves a related case by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information technology services company is based in Teaneck, New Jersey. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by James Dalgleish)