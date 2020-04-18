Cognizant hit by 'Maze' ransomware attack

April 18 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp on Saturday said it was hit by “Maze” ransomware, resulting in service disruptions for some of its clients.

The information technology services provider said it was taking steps to contain the incident, with the help of cyber defense companies, and has also engaged with law enforcement, it said in a statement.

Ransomware is a type of malicious program used by hackers to take down systems that control everything from hospital billing to manufacturing. They stop only after receiving hefty payments.

Hackers who deploy Maze take the strategy even further by posting online the names of companies that refuse to pay. (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)