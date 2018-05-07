FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 10:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cognizant's first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - IT services firm Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s revenue rose about 10 percent in the first quarter, benefiting from higher spending by clients in the healthcare and financial industries.

The company said on Monday its net income fell to $520 million or 88 cents per share in the three months ended March 31, from $557 million or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.91 billion from $3.55 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

