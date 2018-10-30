FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 10:09 AM / in an hour

IT services firm Cognizant reports 8 pct rise in quarterly revenue

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported an 8.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the information technology service provider benefited from its investments in fast-growing digital and cloud services.

The company’s net income fell to $477 million, or 82 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $495 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.08 billion from $3.77 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

