U.S. SEC charges Cognizant, former executives with anti-corruption lapses

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S.-based tech giant Cognizant Technology Solutions has agreed to pay $25 million to settle charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday.

Two of the company’s former executives were also charged for their roles in facilitating the payment of millions of dollars in a bribe to an Indian government official in relation to the construction of the company’s campus in Chennai, the SEC added.

Cognizant Technology Solutions could not immediately be reached for comment.