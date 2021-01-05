McKool Smith insurance recovery leader takes partner group to launch boutique

Robin Cohen, the head of the insurance recovery practice at McKool Smith, has departed the firm to create her own shop with three of her longtime colleagues.

Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna launched this week in New York with more than 20 lawyers and staff, the firm announced Tuesday. Cohen will serve as the firm chairwoman while Kenneth Frenchman will be managing partner. The other name partners are Adam Ziffer and Keith McKenna.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3931naJ