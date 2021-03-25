Laser maker Coherent picks II-VI's buyout offer, scraps Lumentum deal

(Reuters) - Laser maker Coherent Inc on Thursday agreed to a $7 billion buyout offer from optical components maker II-VI Inc, scrapping a merger deal it signed with Apple supplier Lumentum Holdings Inc weeks ago.

Under II-IV’s offer terms made on March 17, Coherent stockholders will receive $220 in cash and 0.91 II-VI shares, compared with Lumentum’s raised offer on Tuesday of $230 in cash and 0.6724 shares of Lumentum stock for each Coherent share held.

Shares of Lumentum rose 5.7%, while those of II-VI fell 6% in premarket trading on Thursday.

“Coherent’s board of directors chose to accept an offer that is inferior in overall value and cash consideration,” Lumentum said in a statement.

Coherent said it would pay $217.6 million to Lumentum for terminating their earlier agreement.

The laser maker, which supplies components used to make organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays in smartphones and high-end televisions, has been at the center of an intense three-way bidding war since last month.

Coherent had initially agreed to a $5.7 billion deal with Lumentum in January, triggering counter offers from II-VI and MKS Instruments Inc.

The transaction with II-VI is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, Coherent said.