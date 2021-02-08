Laser manufacturer Coherent receives takeover offer from MKS Instruments

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Coherent Inc said on Monday it had received an unsolicited offer from chip-gear maker MKS Instruments Inc to acquire the laser manufacturer in a cash-and-stock deal.

MKS has offered $115 in cash and 0.7473 share of MKS common stock for each share of Coherent common stock, Coherent said in a statement.

Last month, optical fiber specialist Lumentum Holdings Inc said it would acquire Coherent in a $5.7 billion deal. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)