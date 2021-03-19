U.S. CFTC orders Coinbase to pay $6.5 million for false reporting, other actions

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday ordered digital asset exchange operator Coinbase Inc to pay $6.5 million to settle charges of reckless false, misleading, or inaccurate reporting as well as wash trading by a former employee on Coinbase’s GDAX platform, the regulator said in a statement.

“Between January 2015 and September 2018, Coinbase recklessly delivered false, misleading, or inaccurate reports concerning transactions in digital assets, including Bitcoin” on GDAX, the CFTC said. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler)