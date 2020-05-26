IN BRIEF: ‘Co-employer’ was not joint employer under workers' comp law, judge rules

Despite a contractual provision making them “co-employers,” a construction firm and the company that handled its payroll were not joint employers for workers’ compensation purposes, U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood ruled Friday in Chicago.

The decision is a loss for Starr Indemnity and Liability Co, which sought to recover half the $580,000 in benefits it provided to four ironworkers who were injured during construction of a Chicago office tower in 2014.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TFbkUY