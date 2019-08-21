Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 21, 2019 / 11:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian grocer Coles annual profit falls 9%, declares maiden dividend

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Supermarket operator Coles Group said on Thursday its annual net profit fell 9%, hit by costs related to its separation from parent Wesfarmers late last year.

Australia’s second-largest grocery chain said net profit for the year to June 30 came in at A$1.43 billion ($969.97 million), down from A$1.58 billion last year.

The company declared a final dividend of 24 cents a share and a special dividend of 11.5 cents a share, the first dividends. ($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below