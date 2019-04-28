Australia's Coles Group Q3 supermarkets sales up, helped by collectibles campaign

April 29 (Reuters) - Australia’s second-biggest grocery chain, Coles Group Ltd, reported 3.2 percent higher quarterly sales at its supermarkets business on Monday, boosted by its ‘Fresh Stikeez’ collectibles promotional campaign that increased footfall.

The supermarkets segment, which accounts for most of the group’s sales, posted sales of A$7.27 billion ($5.12 billion) in the 12 weeks ended March 24, compared with A$7.05 billion a year earlier.

Same-store sales at the supermarket division grew 2.4 percent.