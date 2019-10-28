Corrections News
October 28, 2019

CORRECTED-Australia's Coles Group Q1 supermarkets same store sales growth slows

(Corrects first paragraph to show comparable sales growth, not sales, slowed)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australia’s second-largest grocery chain Coles Group on Tuesday reported a 1.6% rise in quarterly sales at its supermarket unit, but comparable sales growth slowed as the boost from a wildly popular promotional campaign wore off amid stiff competition.

The supermarket business, which accounts for most of the group’s earnings, posted sales of A$7.71 billion ($5.27 billion) in the 13 weeks ended Sept. 29, compared to A$7.59 billion a year earlier.

However, same-store sales growth at the supermarket division was just 0.1%, compared to a growth rate of 5.1% for the same period last year. ($1 = 1.4622 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shailesh Kuber)

