UPDATE 2-Coles special dividend, online sales overshadow profit drop, shares rise

* Online sales jump 30%

* Hands out first special dividend as public company

* “Little Shop” promotion boost seen waning

* Shares on track for best single-day gain in 2 months (Recasts with details on online business, share performance)

By Rushil Dutta

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Coles Group reported on Thursday a jump in online sales and a special dividend that cheered investors, putting its shares on track for their biggest one-day gain in two months.

The century-old retailer, which has battled bigger rival Woolworths in the brick and mortar space for years, is investing heavily in expanding its online business to fend off online competitors such as e-commerce giant Amazon.

Those efforts have paid off with the online division reporting its first profit in 20 years, with sales up 30% and boosting overall turnover to A$38.46 billion ($26.06 billion).

Coles declared a final dividend of 24 cents a share and a special dividend of 11.5 cents a share, its first dividend as a public company. Its shares were up 4.2% at A$13.80, on track for their best single-day performance since June 19.

“The special dividend is the sweetener and investors would be buying into it right now just to get exposure to it,” said CPS Capital associate director Dale Raynes.

“The online sales were a bit of surprise. It’s not an area where they specialise and I think they are starting to make that work which they obviously need to,” he added.

Net profit was A$1.43 billion for the year to June 30, down from A$1.58 billion last year, hit by costs related to its separation from parent Wesfarmers late last year.

Coles warned that sales next year could be hurt as its “Little Shop” promotional programme faces more competition.

Coles refreshed the successful 2018 campaign this year by offering collectible miniatures of fruits and vegetables with purchases of more than A$30.

Woolworths has a similar campaign that gives away toys based on characters from the Disney film “Lion King”.

“Cycling the comparable sales growth from last year’s Little Shop campaign will be challenging given competitor activity in market,” Coles said in a statement.

Coles and Woolworths have been locked in a discount war for several years and have come up with innovative promotional campaigns to grab customers.

The company’s sales from its supermarkets division rose 3.2% in the year, while gross margin improved by 20 basis points.

On a comparable basis, sales grew 2.7% as inflation rose due to severe drought conditions in Australia. ($1 = 1.4747 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; additional reporting by Ambar Warrick and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva and Darren Schuettler)