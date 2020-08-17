Company News
August 17, 2020 / 10:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Coles annual profit slumps 32%, still beats estimates

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Supermarket chain Coles Group Ltd’s full-year profit declined 32% on Tuesday, as higher costs from measures in response to the coronavirus crisis and a wages scandal overshadowed sales boost from panic-driven stockpiling during the pandemic.

Australia’s second largest grocery chain reported net profit of A$978 million ($705.43 million) for the year ended June 30, compared with A$1.43 billion a year earlier, beating analysts’ estimates of A$932.7 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

$1 = 1.3864 Australian dollars Reporting by A K Pranav and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below