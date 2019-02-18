Cyclical Consumer Goods
Australia's Coles Group's half-year profit down 14 percent

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s second-biggest grocery chain Coles Group Ltd on Tuesday reported a 14 percent drop in half-year profit in its first results since being spun-off from Wesfarmers Ltd last year.

Net profit for the six months ended Dec. 30 came in at A$738 million ($526.19 million), from A$858 million a year earlier, due to a restructuring provision in supermarkets and weaker profit margins for its convenience business.

Coles said total revenue for the half-year rose 2 percent to A$20.35 billion.

($1 = 1.4025 Australian dollars)

